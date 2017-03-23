Win A Prize Package From Wings North

Sweepstakes and Giveaways
Halibut vs. Walleye—Let your taste decide
Stop by Hidden Bay Resort (Booth 1203) to sample Canadian walleye and Happy Hooker Resort (Booth 1204) to sample Alaskan halibut and determine which fish you wish— walleye or halibut. Samples available each day, while supplies last.
Daily Giveaways
Thursday, March 23—Thill Float Give-A-Way Day
Everyone attending the show will receive FREE Thill Float.
Friday, March 24—Storm 360GT and Sufix Give-A-Way Day
FREE Sufix mono fishing line for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 11am (show opening).
FREE Storm 360GT swimbait for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 5pm.
Saturday, March 25—Shakespeare Give-A-Way Day
FREE Navigator Spincast Combo for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last.
FREE Berkley FireLine for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 5pm.
Sunday, March 26—Northland Fishing Tackle Give-A-Way Day
FREE IMPULSE REACTIONARY BAIT for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last.