Sweepstakes and Giveaways

Halibut vs. Walleye—Let your taste decide

Stop by Hidden Bay Resort (Booth 1203) to sample Canadian walleye and Happy Hooker Resort (Booth 1204) to sample Alaskan halibut and determine which fish you wish— walleye or halibut. Samples available each day, while supplies last.

Win A Prize Package From Wings North

Enter for your chance to win a Prize Package from Wings North valued at $1,515!

The Prize Package includes 2017 Annual Membership and Initiation, one 10-Bird Hunt and 2-Daily Memberships, one 2-Rounds of Clays with an appetizer at the Clubhouse, one Rifle Range pass for 2 and one Pistol Range pass for 2. The total value of the package is $1,515.00.


Sponsored by Wings North.

View rules

Daily Giveaways

Thursday, March 23—Thill Float Give-A-Way Day

Everyone attending the show will receive FREE Thill Float.
 

Friday, March 24—Storm 360GT and Sufix Give-A-Way Day

FREE Sufix mono fishing line for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 11am (show opening).

FREE Storm 360GT swimbait for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 5pm.
 

FREE Sufix mono fishing line

FREE 360GT swimbait

Saturday, March 25—Shakespeare Give-A-Way Day

FREE Navigator Spincast Combo for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last.

FREE Berkley FireLine for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last. Giveaway starts at 5pm.
 

 

 

Sunday, March 26—Northland Fishing Tackle Give-A-Way Day

FREE IMPULSE REACTIONARY BAIT for kids age 15 and younger, while supplies last.

